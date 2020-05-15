EU Lets Nidec Repurchase Unit Shed For Embraco Deal

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The European Commission on Friday granted Nidec Corp. a partial waiver of the commitments it made last year to win approval for its $1.08 billion purchase of Whirlpool Corp.'s Embraco refrigeration compressor business so it can repurchase a production line it shed. The EC said in an entry on its daily register that it had granted a waiver for the non-re-acquisition clause in Nidec's commitments related to the manufacturing line for Delta, a series of fixed-speed compressors used for household applications that's currently owned by Secop Group. Nidec sold the production line as part of a broader deal in April last...

