Nat'l Collegiate Owner Blames 'Bad Actors' In Chancery Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An attorney for owners of what was once a $15 billion fleet of securitized student loan trusts called some opponents in a Delaware Chancery Court suit "bad actors" on Friday, accusing them of stretching contracts to preserve their ability to service the trusts and collect fees. But representatives of the administrators, insurers, trustees and services for the 15 National Collegiate Student Loan trusts involved argued during a summary judgment Zoom proceeding that the owners, controlled by affiliates of Donald Uderitz's Vantage Capital Group, were on an unsupported campaign to get control of assets, litigation rights and retention agreements that belong to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS