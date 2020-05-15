Don't Miss It: Weil, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Weil and Skadden. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Meld Deal Creating $2.8B Precious Metals Co. SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. said May 11 that they have agreed to merge and create a single precious metals producer with a market capitalization of around CA$4 billion ($2.8 billion), in a transaction guided by McCarthy Tétrault, Lawson Lundell and Stikeman Elliott. The merger of equals will do business under the...

