Canadian Cannabis Co. Sells UK Biz In Roughly $64M Deal

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers Inc. has agreed to sell U.K.-based Bridge Farm Group to a group of private investors that includes the former management of Bridge Farm in a deal worth roughly CA$90 million ($64 million), the companies said Friday. The buyers are a consortium of private investors that includes former management of Bridge Farm, according to a statement. As part of the deal, Sundial will assume $45 million of debt, plus other liabilities. The deal is not expected to result in any cash proceeds to Sundial. Zach George, CEO of Sundial, said that "we are pleased to have reached...

