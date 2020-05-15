PE-Backed SelectQuote Primed To Raise Up To $475M In IPO

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed SelectQuote, which operates a website that allows consumers to compare and buy insurance policies, said Friday that it has set the price range for a potential $475 million initial public offering that is being guided by Wachtell Lipton and Sidley Austin. The planned IPO, which has been rumored since at least February, will see SelectQuote Inc. offer 25 million total shares at between $17 and $19 apiece, according to a registration statement filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual price is expected to be set next week. At the midpoint, the offering would raise $450...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS