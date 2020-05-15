Ex-Unaoil Exec Tweaked Plans To Torpedo Rivals, SFO Says

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 5:28 PM BST) -- A prosecutor turned up the heat on a former oil company executive at a bribery trial in London, saying on Friday that he had helped redesign the technical specifications of an offshore jetty to damage rival bids for a major infrastructure project in Iraq. Michael Brompton QC told jurors on the second day of his closing arguments at the Central Criminal Court that Stephen Whiteley helped Unaoil alter the requirements for building an oil buoy to drive up its competitors' costs. Brompton, who is leading the Serious Fraud Office's prosecution of three men accused of bribing an official at Iraq's state-run oil...

