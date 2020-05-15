Cannabis Bill Roundup: SAFE Banking Makes A Comeback

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of cannabis reform bills are stalled in Congress and statehouses across the country, but there have been glints of progress, including efforts in two Southern statehouses to push medical marijuana reform. Here, Law360 takes stock of some of the legislative developments at the state and federal level. The SAFE Banking Act, which would allow the cannabis industry to access the banking system, made a reappearance this week inside the massive $3 trillion stimulus package House Democrats proposed on Tuesday to mitigate the economic damage of the coronavirus. Republican opponents quickly seized on the portion of the bill dealing with cannabis as...

