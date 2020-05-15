Telegram Saga: A Road Map For Future ICOs?

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Telegram Group Inc., the global messaging service that sports hundreds of millions of users, has entirely pulled out of its own digital asset project for which it raised $1.7 billion, providing the hints of a road map for how future digital coin offerings can avoid the ire of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The digital asset industry has been clamoring for more clarity from U.S. regulators as the application of securities laws has raised questions about how best to raise funds for a blockchain endeavor and the distribution of digital assets. After Telegram founder Pavel Durov said his company would...

