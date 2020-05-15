EEOC Roundup: 4 Settlements You May Have Missed

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently struck an $825,000 deal with a car seat frame manufacturer to end a suit accusing it of failing to hire more than a dozen workers from a predecessor because they had taken too much leave and sick time. Here, Law360 looks at a handful of the EEOC's most notable settlements over the past month. EEOC v. Faurecia Automotive Seating The EEOC won approval on May 12 from a Mississippi federal judge for a settlement it reached with Faurecia Automotive Seating alleging it improperly screened people who had worked for predecessor Johnson Controls Inc. based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS