Energy Exec Says $2.5M Settlement Wasn't Binding

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The CEO and major investor in two energy companies said he is not bound to pay a $2.5 million settlement outlined in a terms sheet signed this year to cap off a yearslong battle over allegedly stolen tax credits. William Hinz, the CEO and major investor in alternative energy companies Inductance Energy Corp. and Wyo Technology Investment LLC, told an Arizona federal judge on Thursday that the terms sheet drafted during mediation was never intended to be binding. Hinz and the companies say that the other side, Resource Recovery Corp., had forum shopped before suing them for allegedly violating the settlement,...

