15 Minutes With Xandr's Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- To bring some levity to their recent virtual legal department meetings, Chief Legal Officer Lori Fink and her team at AT&T's advertising company have shown off their favorite coffee mugs, T-shirts and vacation accessories. Lori Fink Currently: Chief legal officer, Xandr Inc. Previously: Chief privacy officer, AT&T Inc. Law school: Washburn University School of Law "Funny things, so that we keep people connected but we also remember that there's still joy in our life and we're finding different ways to work with each other," Fink said during a recent interview with Law360. "You get people laughing and you get people who are super creative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS