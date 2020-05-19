Pa. Insureds' Path To Pandemic Biz Interruption Coverage

By Patrick Campbell, Charles Casper and Brett Waldron

We will not pay for loss or damage caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other micro­ organism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease.

We will not pay for loss or damage caused directly or indirectly by any of the following. Such loss or damage is excluded regardless of any other cause or event that contributes concurrently or in any sequence to the loss.



Property policies have not been, nor were they intended to be, a source of recovery for loss, cost or expense caused by disease causing agents.

Thus, having represented to the insurance department, a regulatory agency, that the new language in the 1970 policies — "sudden and accidental" — did not involve a significant decrease in coverage from the prior language, the insurance industry will not be heard to assert the opposite position when claims are made by the insured policyholders.

