What We Learned From Supreme Court's First Telehearings

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A few bloopers notwithstanding, the U.S. Supreme Court has emerged unscathed from the uncharted waters of teleconference hearings and livestreaming prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what worked and what didn't, according to the attorneys who were along for the ride. Over the course of 10 hearings this month, the justices braved their way through mute-button mishaps, an unexpected toilet flush, and the live-tweeting of thousands of attorneys, journalists and court watchers tuning in to the first-ever remote argument session in the court's 230-year history. "An unmitigated success" is how Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly LLP described the session to...

