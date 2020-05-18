Pet CBD Seller Says Defective Products Scuttled $6M Deal

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A pet products retailer has shot back at a CBD manufacturer's $6 million breach of contract suit in Connecticut federal court, saying their exclusive supply deal for cannabinoid applicators foundered because the devices were defective. Earth Animal Ventures said Friday that it had every right to terminate its agreement with Sage Fulfillment because the manufacturer's topical CBD gel applicators weren't shelf stable or delivered on time and broke after minimal use, leading to customer complaints and broken distribution deals. Earth Animal asked the court to toss three of the four counts in Sage's complaint, saying they are duplicative of the company's...

