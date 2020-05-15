2 More Firms Change Up Their Summer Associate Programs

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP confirmed Friday that it plans to offer jobs to its summer associates at the same rate as usual, while Fennemore Craig PC said it decided to take the unusual approach of starting its shortened program earlier instead of delaying it.
Skadden previously announced that its summer associates can expect their full promised salaries despite the shortened program, which starts June 22 and will run for eight weeks. The firm's decision to delay and shorten the program, while still paying summer associates and providing reassurances about its 2021 hiring plans, is in line with the approach most large firms have taken.
Fennemore Craig, however, told Law360 that while the firm also chose to shorten its program, it has bucked the trend by moving the program's start to an earlier date. The all-remote program began May 11 and will end June 12, the firm said.
The six-office firm based in the Mountain West region can offer a preview for both law firms and students wondering what a virtual summer associate program looks like.
"We had to be intentional about every element of the program since we can't simply walk our summer associates around the office," Robert Kramer, Fennemore Craig's chief talent officer, told Law360 in an email. "So far, the summer associates are thriving in the environment. They've been handling their classes remotely for some time, so they've gotten pretty good at navigating the all-digital world. We've worked hard to develop new, rapport- and team-building approaches to the new virtual format, and it seems to be working."
Kramer also said it was important for the firm to go ahead with the program despite the logistical hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A law firm is built around people," he said. "We searched our markets and the country for these summer associates and what they bring to the table, and we wanted to proceed forward, so we could honor our commitment to these law students and start building what we hope will be a long-lasting relationship with the firm."
In recent weeks, many firms have chosen to modify their summer program offerings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, firms including DLA Piper, Linklaters LLP, WilmerHale, Jones Day, Allen & Overy LLP, K&L Gates LLP, Ballard Spahr LLP and Thompson Hine LLP confirmed they've opted to amend their summer programs.
Other firms have decided to cut their programs entirely, though so far only Nixon Peabody has canceled the program without also guaranteeing jobs to the rising third-year law students selected to attend.
--Additional reporting by Michele Gorman, Hailey Konnath, Kevin Penton and Xiumei Dong. Editing by Amy Rowe.
