DC Circ. Dismisses Ethics Complaint About Retiring Judge

Law360 (May 17, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday dismissed a liberal advocacy group's allegation that another circuit judge may have been offered improper incentives to retire, saying the complaint "rests entirely on unsupported speculation." The ruling by U.S. Circuit Judge Karen L. Henderson may end a saga that drew national headlines and the involvement of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. But it could also exacerbate ideological tensions on the D.C. Circuit, a frequent proving ground for U.S. Supreme Court picks. The misconduct complaint lodged by Demand Justice claimed that the upcoming retirement of U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS