Latham & Watkins Adds Restructuring Partner In London

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 5:47 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a finance expert from rival Mayer Brown LLP as a partner in its London office. Jessica Walker will join the finance department and restructuring and special solutions practice, Latham said, further bolstering its City practice. "Jessica's arrival marks the latest step in the development of our restructuring practice in London," said Stephen Kensell, managing partner of Latham's London office. "She brings considerable experience advising on an array of complex cross-border transactions, and will add further firepower to our phenomenal team in the City," Kensell added. Walker advises clients on both domestic and international restructuring and...

