Scotland Considers Blocking COVID-19 Aid To Tax Haven Cos.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Scottish government is considering the legal implications of legislation that would make companies registered in tax havens ineligible for funding designed to relieve the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government representative told Law360 on Monday. An amendment to an emergency finance bill would deny relief funding to companies operating in jurisdictions the European Union considers uncooperative for tax purposes — those on its so-called blacklist. The second clause of the amendment, submitted by Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, would also allow the denial of aid to companies based in any country the Scottish government deems uncooperative in tax...

