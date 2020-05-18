EIG Grabs $2.6B Total For Energy, Infrastructure Investments

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT) -- EIG Global Energy Partners, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, has secured a total of $2.6 billion for its energy- and infrastructure-focused direct lending program, the Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm said Monday. The firm has clinched its latest fund, called EIG Global Project Fund V, at $1.1 billion, while also raising an additional $1.5 billion for separately managed accounts that will invest alongside the fund, according to a statement. The new fund bested its original target of $750 million by almost 50%, and more than 70% of the capital commitments came from investors based outside the U.S. The capital will be...

