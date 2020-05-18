Denmark To Make Foreign Owners Register With Tax Agency

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Denmark will require foreign shareholders to register with the Danish tax authority to make sure the correct tax is paid when dividends are distributed, the country's tax ministry said Monday. The measure, along with another putting banks on the hook for unpaid tax, is designed to prevent a costly dividend tax scandal, known generally as cum-ex, from happening again, the government said in a statement. In a cum-ex transaction, shares of a company are sold or swapped just before a dividend payout and are followed by claims for refunds or rebates of capital gains taxes that were never paid. Cum-ex deals typically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS