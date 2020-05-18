CIT Says Treasury Can't Delay Refunds Of Excise Taxes

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department must continue refunding excise taxes paid by domestic companies on imported goods while appealing its duty to pay the refunds, the U.S. Court of International Trade has said. The court, in rejecting a request by Treasury to stay the court's January decision in favor of U.S. companies in a refunds dispute, said Friday that Treasury has a poor chance of winning an appeal. The court previously sided with the National Association of Manufacturers in its suit, filed on behalf of domestic companies in April 2019, challenging the tax aspects of regulations from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Treasury. A delay would harm the National Association...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS