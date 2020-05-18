Hong Kong Index To Permit Cos. With Unequal Voting Shares

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong's largest stock index said Monday it plans to change its rules to allow companies with unequal shareholder voting rights, a move that could allow juggernauts like e-commerce giant Alibaba into the equities benchmark. The Hang Seng Indexes Company Ltd. announcement marks Hong Kong's latest embrace of more flexible corporate government policies, a strategy aimed at improving the region's attractiveness against competing venues. The Hang Seng Index's parent said it will begin implementing the changes in August as part of an annual review of the 50-company index. The changes will allow shares of companies with unequal voting rights or primary...

