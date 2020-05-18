GOP Rep. Targets ABA In Debate Over Judges' Memberships

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee pressed the federal judiciary's ethics panel Monday about its plan to discourage judges from membership in legal organizations associated with ideological perspectives, including the Federalist Society and the American Constitution Society, countering that the American Bar Association deserves more scrutiny. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter seeking details and records from the policymaking Judicial Conference about the recent draft advisory opinion from its Codes of Conduct Committee, which spurred a conservative backlash. He also challenged the panel's tentative conclusion in January that judges should quit the right-leaning Federalist Society or left-leaning ACS...

