New Partner Bolsters Ropes' London Asset Management Team

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 1:07 PM BST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has hired an investment management expert away from Linklaters LLP to become a partner in its London office and head the law firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa funds team. Bryan Chegwidden, leader of Ropes & Gray's asset management practice, said Tom Alabaster brings to the firm "years of experience in the U.S. and U.K. steering asset managers on a full spectrum of complex issues." "He sees the big picture, and understands the most technical issues so as to make decisions with a client's business interests front and center," Chegwidden added. Alabaster has advised clients on setting up...

