Legal Malpractice Claims Have Soared (And May Soar Higher)

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The number and size of legal malpractice claims in the U.S. surged in 2019, and another wave of claims is likely to batter law firms in the coming years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by insurance broker Ames & Gough. Ames & Gough's survey of 10 leading lawyers' professional responsibility insurers, which together provide insurance to 80 of the 100 largest law firms in the U.S. by revenue, determined that eight of the 10 insurers saw as many or more legal malpractice claims in 2019 than they did in 2018, with three reporting double-digit...

