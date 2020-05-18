USPTO Director Has High Hopes For Atty Training Program

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu knows how difficult it can be for new lawyers to get critical oral argument experience, and that's why he wanted to help launch a program that aims to open more doors for junior lawyers to present cases before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, he told Law360 in a recent interview. The Legal Experience and Advancement Program, announced by the USPTO last month, seeks to get clients and senior attorneys more comfortable with letting junior attorneys undertake substantive arguments during PTAB hearings. The program, known as LEAP, gives up to 15 minutes of additional...

