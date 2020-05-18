Honigman's Work Must Source To Detroit, Mich. Justices Say

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Honigman LLP has actually "performed" services in Detroit by billing clients for "services rendered" there, which means revenue from that work must be apportioned to the city, the Michigan Supreme Court held Monday in overruling the state's Court of Appeals. The Michigan Supreme Court's Hall of Justice. The court ruled Honigman LLP failed in arguing that because the work was delivered outside Detroit, it should be sourced outside the city. (AP) Michigan's justices agreed with the city of Detroit that the Michigan Legislature had not intended to convey distinctive meanings to the terms "rendered" and "performed" when crafting the Uniform City Income...

