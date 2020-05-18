Calif. Bar Committee Says Lawyers Can Advise Pot Clients

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California State Bar committee has adopted an ethics opinion clarifying that Golden State attorneys can serve cannabis clients despite continued federal prohibition of marijuana, but made revisions to allay concerns that it papered over the risks. The opinion adopted Friday by the bar's Regulation and Discipline Committee advises attorneys that they can serve cannabis clients who make good faith efforts to comply with state law, while warning them to be wary of federal liability. The document includes added emphasis on its non-binding nature — a concession to those who feared an earlier version would give false comfort to lawyers in a...

