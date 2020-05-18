Trump Picks Ex-Jones Day Partner As DC's US Attorney

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday tapped U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio and former Jones Day white-collar partner Justin E. Herdman to be the next top prosecutor for the District of Columbia, putting him in charge of the country's largest U.S. attorney's office. Herdman, whose nomination has to be confirmed by the Senate, will replace Timothy Shea, a former close aide to Attorney General William Barr who served in an interim role for three months. Herdman's nomination for the Ohio U.S. attorney position was among the first that Trump announced in June 2017 to fill U.S. attorney spots. He...

