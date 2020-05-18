Insolvent Pot Co. CannTrust Puts Assets Up for Sale

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Struggling Canadian cannabis company CannTrust got the go-ahead to put its assets up for sale as part of its restructuring process, the company announced Friday. CannTrust, which sought protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act earlier this year, was approved to solicit investment in the company or sell its assets through an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the company said. The sale and investment solicitation process order was issued May 8, but the company could not start requesting bids until it made a formal announcement via press release, it said. The process could include a recapitalization or reorganization...

