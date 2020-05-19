Senate Returns To Judges, Confirming Ariz. Trial Court Pick

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday approved a state judge to Arizona's federal court with a relatively bipartisan vote, kicking off a week with four trial court confirmations scheduled as Republicans resume their drive to reshape the judiciary after the coronavirus pandemic forced a nearly three-month hiatus of confirmations. About half of Democrats joined GOP senators in the 74-20 vote to approve Judge Scott H. Rash's elevation from the Pima County Superior Court to the federal District of Arizona. With a decade of state court experience and a unanimous "well-qualified" rating from the American Bar Association, the nominee proved less controversial than the...

