Pa. Justices Urged To OK Medical Pot Ban For Probationers

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania county's policy of barring probationers from using medical marijuana represents a reasonable restriction on the freedoms of convicted criminals, the state's high court heard during videoconference arguments Tuesday morning. While three Lebanon County probationers claim in a class action that state law shielded patients from being penalized as a result of their medical marijuana use, an attorney with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts told the justices that no such broad immunity existed. "What they've essentially done is claimed that the medical marijuana law has built an entire wall around this part of their life such that the courts...

