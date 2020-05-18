SEC Suspends Ex-KPMG Auditors For Alleged Exam Cheating

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued suspensions for three former KPMG audit partners on Monday after accusing them of sharing the answers to required training exams. KPMG has already paid a $50 million fine after admitting last summer to the SEC's findings that former executives used confidential information stolen from its regulator and, as relevant here, that its employees shared the correct answers to internal training exams and lowered the scores required to pass the exams. Timothy Daly, Michael Bellach and John Donovan were accused Monday of taking part in the latter scheme by sharing exam answers and, without admitting...

