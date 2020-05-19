S&P Shifts Global Reinsurance Outlook To Negative

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 3:49 PM BST) -- Global reinsurers are likely to face underwriting losses for the year as a result of the impact of the pandemic, ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned, as it downgraded the outlook for the sector from stable to negative. S&P said in a report Monday that reinsurers would likely have an average combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — of between 101-105% for the year. A ratio of above 100% indicates a loss. The blow to balance sheets is likely to be a lot harder if global insured losses stretch beyond $30 billion, S&P said. Lloyd's said last week the...

