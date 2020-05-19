Ex-Unaoil Exec Says Cash Bought Safety From 'Death Squads'

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 4:51 PM BST) -- An attorney for a former oil company executive told a jury on Tuesday that his client approved payments to protect an Iraqi public official from being "snatched off the street" by "death squads," not as a bribe for confidential information on a lucrative oil project. Ex-Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, pictured arriving at court in 2017, believed that money sent to an official paid for security, an attorney has said. (Getty) Attorney Jim Sturman told jurors at the Central Crown Court that Ziad Akle, a former executive at Unaoil, believed that money being sent to an official at the state-owned South Oil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS