Biopharma Company Rakes In $145M In Fundraising Effort

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Rallybio, a biopharmaceutical company that creates treatments for severe and rare disorders, said Tuesday it raised $145 million in a funding round led by Pivotal bioVenture Partners. New Haven, Connecticut-based Rallybio said the money will go toward further development of its products, including a treatment for a rare disease that can cause uncontrollable bleeding in fetuses. New investors including Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Tekla Capital Management LLC and Viking Global Investors, among others, participated in the Series B round, according to an announcement. The company's current investors Canaan Partners, Connecticut Innovations, 5AM Ventures and New Leaf Venture Partners also added to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS