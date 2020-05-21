InfoBionic Asks If Premature Alice Ax Doomed Invalidity Bid

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- InfoBionic has asked the Federal Circuit to confirm that when the court revived a CardioNet heart monitor patent last month, it didn't bar InfoBionic from continuing to present evidence that the patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. In a petition for a panel rehearing Monday, InfoBionic Inc. sought clarity that its loss was based only on how much evidence was presented at the motion to dismiss stage, and that it isn't banned outright from pursuing its argument that the patent licensed to CardioNet LLC is invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act. "InfoBionic respectfully asks the...

