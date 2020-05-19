DC Circ. Says EPA Must Explain Smog Emissions Inaction

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to adequately explain part of its reasoning for denying Maryland's petition for stronger ozone controls in upwind states and told the EPA to take another look at the state's request. The unanimous three-judge panel upheld almost all of the agency's denial of Clean Air Act petitions filed by both Maryland and Delaware but identified one area in which the stated reason for denying Maryland's petition wasn't good enough. Maryland had argued on appeal that two coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and West Virginia are violating the act's Good Neighbor provision...

