Zenith Can't Get Extra Docs In Law Firm Negligence Case

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 6:53 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday denied a request from Zenith Insurance for additional documents from a British law firm it's suing for negligence after the company paid out claims for an auto accident purportedly involving individuals who later said they weren't involved in a crash. High Court Judge Clive Freedman noted in his ruling that the law firm, LPS Solicitors, had already provided Zenith with nearly 500 pages of documents related to the 2014 road traffic accident claims. Nonetheless, the insurer came back to court seeking more, saying the first batch of disclosure was lacking. Zenith filed its application for more...

