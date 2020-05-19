Children Can't Escape Mother's $2M Offshore Account Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected a bid Tuesday to dismiss a suit alleging that a U.S. woman and her children owe nearly $2 million for concealing a bank account in Antigua and Barbuda from the Internal Revenue Service. Despite problems with the U.S. government's initial complaint, the claims brought against Patsy Weatherly and her children can proceed, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan said. The government accuses Weatherly and her children of hiding more than $3 million from the IRS in a Stanford International Bank account located in Antigua and Barbuda. Todd and Pamela Weatherly cannot dismiss a claim brought against their...

