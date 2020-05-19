New York Life Promotes Former Debevoise Atty As GC

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- New York Life has promoted its deputy general counsel to serve as the insurance company's general counsel, elevating an attorney who once worked with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, the company announced on Tuesday. Natalie Lamarque will now be responsible for the day-to-day oversight of New York Life Insurance Co.'s general counsel office, which provides legal services to the company's teams on matters such as corporate practice, investments, tax and insurance, according to New York Life's announcement. Lamarque was previously responsible for overseeing litigation and for legal matters related to the company's asset management, intellectual property investment and technology areas, according to...

