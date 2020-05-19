Fed. Circ. Nixes Arthrex Do-Over Attempt, Siding With USPTO

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel Tuesday tossed United Fire Protection Corp.'s appeal of an institution decision based on the Arthrex ruling, agreeing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling bars appeals of certain inter partes review institution decisions. The panel denied United Fire's motion to remand and granted intervenor USPTO Director Andrei Iancu's motion to dismiss. "We agree with the director that this court cannot hear United Fire's appeal from the non-institution decision," wrote Circuit Judge Kara F. Stoll, who penned the panel's nonprecedential opinion. In 2018, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused New...

