DC Circ. Pick Plans To Stay In Federalist Society

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Justin R. Walker, a young nominee to the D.C. Circuit, has given senators more details about his connections with the conservative Federalist Society and suggested he would remain a member even if a judicial ethics board advises against it. The Kentucky federal judge described how the group's public relations firm helped arrange some of his more than 150 media interviews in support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also reported $10,500 from the group in honoraria for speeches in 2018 and 2019, as well as a congratulatory email about his nomination from Federalist...

