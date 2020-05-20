Firms Ask 11th Circ. To Lift Block On Fee Claim In Fraud Case

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Law firms Leon Cosgrove LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday that a lower court erred by approving a prohibition against their pursuing payment from an insurance company when it signed off on a settlement agreement in an SEC fraud suit against their former client. Oral arguments originally scheduled for Miami but held by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic focused heavily on the firms' contention that the district judge abused his discretion by blocking them from suing Ironshore Indemnity Inc. for coverage of $1 million in fees they say they are owed for their...

