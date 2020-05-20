Legal Tech Download: Layoffs, Litigation And New Funding

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include layoffs at professional services technology provider Intapp, new copyright litigation between Thomson Reuters and legal research company ROSS Intelligence, a partnership between the American Bar Association and tech-based pro bono platform Paladin, and two seven-figure equity investments in legal tech companies. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. Open Legal Industry Platform in Development A group of corporate legal departments and law firms are working to develop an open legal industry platform called Lupl that would allow corporations...

