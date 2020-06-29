Supreme Court Strikes Down La. Abortion Law

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals on Monday, finding that it imposed the same "undue burden" on abortion access as an identical Texas law the court struck down in 2016. The court divided 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. joining the liberals to reverse a Fifth Circuit ruling that upheld the law. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a plurality opinion joined by the liberals, while Chief Justice Roberts explained his vote in a separate concurrence. The majority concluded that Louisiana's Act 620, requiring abortion doctors to hold "active...

