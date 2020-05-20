Justices Urged Not To Revive Bias Suit Over Oil Rig Conditions

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A company accused of discriminating against black workers by making them toil on a hot oil rig while their white colleagues enjoyed air conditioning told the U.S. Supreme Court that reviving a worker's race bias suit risks opening the floodgates to litigation over "trivial" slights. Linear Controls Inc. urged the justices on Tuesday not to grant a petition by electrician David Peterson seeking review of a Fifth Circuit ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not block employers from subjecting workers of one race to harsher job conditions than colleagues of other races. The Fifth Circuit properly determined...

