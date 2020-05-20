Jones Day Trims Some Claims In Attys' Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 12:19 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday trimmed a slew of claims from six female attorneys whose putative class action accuses Jones Day of gender discrimination, but he kept other claims alive, including allegations of a "black box" compensation system that undercuts women in pay and promotions. In an 88-page order, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss nixed retaliation claims, maternity- and pregnancy-related claims, some of the women's Equal Pay Act claims, and others, while keeping, for now, other women's claims under the Equal Pay Act, a bid for injunctive relief in the form of reinstatement, and claims of sex-based disparate impact....

