3 Ways The Pandemic Has Changed How IPOs Are Done

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The coronavirus outbreak has shaken up how initial public offerings are done in ways that could last beyond the pandemic itself, including a shift to virtual roadshows that deal advisers say provide certain efficiencies that companies may enact permanently. After stalling in March when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, IPO activity has resumed at a modest pace in recent weeks. Deal-makers who steer IPOs say they are seeing notable changes in how companies are executing such offerings, including switching to virtual communications with investors and providing more rigorous disclosure to reflect the pandemic's fallout. These changes appear unlikely to end soon...

