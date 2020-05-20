London's Global Reinsurance Market Share Slips

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 8:26 PM BST) -- London remains the world's biggest insurance market but its share of the global reinsurance pie has fallen over the last decade, a new study by the London Market Group and consultancy firm McKinsey has found. London Matters 2020, the study published Tuesday by McKinsey and the LMG, which represents the City of London's commercial insurers and brokers, found that though London has widened its lead as the biggest insurance market in the world, its share of the reinsurance market has slimmed, losing 1.7 percentage points over an eight-year period. LMG Chairman Matthew Moore cited this as one of the challenges for...

